Storm bringing mountain snow, strong wind across Front Range: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

DENVER -- A strong cold front will arrive in Colorado on Saturday, bringing with it strong wind gusts, a significant drop in temperatures and periods of snow. Saturday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day in Colorado.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for the I-25 corridor and eastern plains until 2 a.m. Sunday as wind gusts up to 65 miles per hour will be possible. This will make travel difficult, especially along I-25, I-70 and I-76.

A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory continues for the mountains until 5 a.m. Sunday. Periods of heavy snow and strong wind will make travel extremely difficult, with additional accumulation up to 14" will be possible.

There will be the chance of a few rain/snow showers for the Front Range, but minor accumulation of under 2" is expected. The main concern in Denver and across the Front Range will be the strong wind gusts through the day. Temperatures will also take quite a bit of a dip, reaching the mid 50s by lunchtime but dropping into the 30s throughout the afternoon.

Strong wind and light showers will be possible during the overnight hours as temperatures drop into the 20s to start the day on Sunday. Sunday will offer more sunshine, but cooler temps, with highs in the low 40s. Breezy conditions will also remain across the Front Range, making for a chilly Broncos game.

A quiet weather pattern is on tap for the week ahead, as temperatures steadily climb back above average with highs in the low 50s. Expect mostly sunny conditions both Monday and Tuesday. We'll be watching both Wednesday and Friday's forecast for the potential of a shower or two.

