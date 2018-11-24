Small Business Saturday a boon for Denver shops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Small Business Saturday, which immediately follows Black Friday, is designed to get people to shop at their local stores.

Talulah Jones, a small shop on the corner of Park Avenue and 17th in Denver's City Park West neighborhood, has been open for almost two decades.

"I think I’ve been coming here since probably I was in the 3rd grade, and i’m a sophomore in college now," one customer said.

Talulah Jones owner Robin Lohre said Small Business Saturday is becoming more important.

“It means so much that they have highlighted the cause of small business during the holidays," Lohre said. “It's becoming increasingly hard to own a small business.”

To keep any store up and running is not an easy task.

“I’d say the last two years, you know, business has been down," Lohre said.

Small Business Saturday isn't one of the hard days, though. Like so many other places around town, the shop is full with people looking to shop local.

“We are a sense of community. We know our customers, we know their stories, we know their likes, their dislikes, and we bond," Lohre said.

Small Business Saturday was started in 2010 by American Express as a way to support local businesses after so many big box chains received attention for Black Friday.