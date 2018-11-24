× Numerous power outages reported in metro Denver amid strong winds

DENVER — Thousands people in the Denver area are without power Saturday night amid a strong storm delivering powerful winds to the Front Range.

According to Xcel Energy, roughly 8,000 customers were without power as of 9:50 p.m.

There are 38 outages in all, with most affecting fewer than 500 people. One outage in the Englewood/Cherry Hills Village area is impacting 763 customers. Crews are currently assessing the damage at that location.

The winds are part of a powerful weather pattern that has delivered heavy snowfall to the mountains, leading to significant travel problems.