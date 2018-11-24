× Live blog: Snow causes massive traffic problems in Colorado mountains

DENVER — A large storm is blanketing much of Colorado’s mountains with snow. Some areas could receive upwards of two feet of new accumulation. While the snowfall is bolstering an already good early season for ski resorts, it has created massive problems for drivers, especially on Interstate 70. FOX31 and Channel 2 meteorologists have issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

This live blog will be updated with the latest information about weather and road conditions.