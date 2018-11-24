Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: High winds expected across Front Range, heavy snow falling in Mountains

Fire damages 2 homes in Littleton

Posted 11:15 am, November 24, 2018, by , Updated at 11:21AM, November 24, 2018

LITTLETON, Colo. -- Firefighters in Littleton responded to a fire that involved two neighboring homes Saturday morning.

It happened in the 7900 block of South Gaylord Way. That's near East Mineral Avenue and South University Boulevard.

Little Fire  said in a Twitter post that there were no injuries.

Once the fire was brought under control, crews from Littleton Fire and South Metro Fire Rescue started opening up walls looking for hot spots.

The cause was under investigation.

AlertMe