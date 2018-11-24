Fire damages 2 homes in Littleton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLETON, Colo. -- Firefighters in Littleton responded to a fire that involved two neighboring homes Saturday morning.

It happened in the 7900 block of South Gaylord Way. That's near East Mineral Avenue and South University Boulevard.

Little Fire said in a Twitter post that there were no injuries.

Once the fire was brought under control, crews from Littleton Fire and South Metro Fire Rescue started opening up walls looking for hot spots.

The cause was under investigation.