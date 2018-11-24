Driver suspected of DUI after fatal south Denver crash

DENVER — One person was killed after a wrong-way crash involving a suspected drunk driver in south Denver’s Overland neighborhood early Saturday.

According to the Denver Police Department, dispatchers received the call at 2:46 a.m. A vehicle was heading southbound in a northbound lane of Santa Fe Drive when it hit another vehicle in a side-swipe collision. It happened near Santa Fe’s intersection with West Evans Avenue.

A passenger in the vehicle traveling northbound was ejected. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle going the wrong way was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Police said they will likely face more charges.

DPD has not identified those involved.