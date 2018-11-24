Denver police say shoppers shouldn’t put gifts in back seat between trips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — As the holiday shopping season begins, the Denver Police Department wants the public to be mindful about where people keep their purchases.

“People are breaking into cars ad nauseam,” said Denver Police Public Information Officer Sonny Jackson. “People are shopping, they’re in a hurry, they’re not paying attention. They stack the back of their car with presents.”

Denver Police shared a video on Facebook to illustrate the problem. It shows the thief looking into the backseat, breaking the window and taking off with a couple bags. The entire theft happened in about one minute.

“They’re looking for something in your car,” Jackson said. “You’ll find individuals that pursue parking lots casually -- well, they’re not being casual. They’re looking inside your car, seeing what they can steal.”

Jackson says shoppers should also bring purses with them when going out to shop (instead of leaving them in a vehicle) and always place gifts in a secure location or the trunk.