DENVER — One person was killed after a crash between a vehicle and bicyclist in southwest Denver.

The Denver Police Department said eastbound Hampden Avenue (U.S. 285) is closed between South Sheridan Boulevard and South Lowell Boulevard.

Police said the driver of the vehicle involved stayed at the scene.

DPD did not provide further details about the incident.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.