State patrol advises against travel in mountains following numerous crashes due to snowy conditions
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A large multi-vehicle crash closed eastbound I-70 between Frisco and Silverthorne Saturday afternoon. A heavy snowstorm created dangerous driving conditions in Colorado’s mountains.
The Colorado State Patrol said a tanker truck carrying hazardous materials was involved in that 20-vehicle crash. Troopers also said it was leaking. The State Patrol said it was not aware of any serious injuries.
Traffic started moving again at about 2:45 p.m.
Earlier, troopers closed eastbound I-70 at Vail because of adverse conditions and numerous crashes along the highway for a distance of roughly 26 miles. Closures were in place eastbound at Copper Mountain and Frisco.
The Colorado Department of Transportation said westbound I-70 was closed at the Empire Junction exit, west of Idaho Springs around midday. That safety closure was lifted at about 2:30 p.m.
This is a breaking news story. FOX31 and Channel 2 News will have new information soon.
