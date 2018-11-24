× State patrol advises against travel in mountains following numerous crashes due to snowy conditions

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A large multi-vehicle crash closed eastbound I-70 between Frisco and Silverthorne Saturday afternoon. A heavy snowstorm created dangerous driving conditions in Colorado’s mountains.

The Colorado State Patrol said a tanker truck carrying hazardous materials was involved in that 20-vehicle crash. Troopers also said it was leaking. The State Patrol said it was not aware of any serious injuries.

Traffic started moving again at about 2:45 p.m.

Earlier, troopers closed eastbound I-70 at Vail because of adverse conditions and numerous crashes along the highway for a distance of roughly 26 miles. Closures were in place eastbound at Copper Mountain and Frisco.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said westbound I-70 was closed at the Empire Junction exit, west of Idaho Springs around midday. That safety closure was lifted at about 2:30 p.m.

Adverse weather conditions in Eagle and Summit County. Please stay somewhere warm. Don’t travel if you don’t have to! #CoWx #COtraffic pic.twitter.com/NZyl8hUbWj — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) November 24, 2018

I-70 MTN UPDATE:

WB closed for safety at Empire / Berthoud Pass Jct mm 232

EB closed for crashes at Frisco mm 203 Copper Mtn mm 105 & Vail mm 176 Conditions are brutal up on top of he world. S1 pic.twitter.com/0wPvrT4Iwo — CSP Golden (@CSP_Golden) November 24, 2018

Moderate to heavy snow continues to fall across the high country with slick, snow packed & icy roads. The snow combined with windy conditions will result in hazardous travel conditions through this evening. Therefore, travel in the mountains is discouraged today & tonight. #cowx pic.twitter.com/0MdNMXhMWv — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) November 24, 2018

