With explosive online sales growth, is Black Friday what it used to be?

DENVER -- Black Friday 23 November 2018 was go-time for the retail industry. It's called Black Friday by the retail industry because they say it is the biggest shopping day of the year, and it puts sales high into the profit column.

Last year Black Friday sales declined 4% from 2016 while online sales increased 18%, hitting a sales record of $7.9 billion, according to Adobe Systems, Inc.

Cherry Creek Shopping Center General Manager Nick LeMasters has seen 23 Black Friday’s come and go here. He isn't worried about an online trend. “The beauty of what we call bricks and mortar retail is the ability to have it in-hand, touch it, feel it," LeMasters said.

As a matter of fact, some famous online only stores now have brick and mortar outlets as well