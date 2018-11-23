× Victim in northeast Denver hit-and-run pronounced dead at hospital

DENVER — The Denver Police Department said one of the three people injured in a hit-and-run crash Thursday night has been pronounced dead at a hospital.

DPD said the victim was female. She was one of three people struck by a vehicle at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Quebec Street Thursday. The other two victims were a male and a female. Police did not provide an update on the other two victims’ conditions.

Police said the vehicle that left the scene is a black or dark-colored sedan, possibly a Cadillac. They did not have a license plate number to release. They said the vehicle has damage to its front end and windshield.

Reports from the scene said it was last seen northbound on Quebec from MLK.

The intersection of MLK and Quebec was closed during the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Denver police: 720-913-2000.