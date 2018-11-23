× Union Station Holiday Market by Denver Flea

The Union Station Holiday Market by Denver Flea will include four weekends of shopping, festivities and winter fun – kicking off on Black Friday, Nov. 23 – all at the historic Denver Union Station!

100s of Colorado’s best makers and artisan brands will pack the Plaza of Union Station each weekend throughout the season, for a holiday shopping wonderland, in the heart of the Mile High, paired with music, eats, drinks, activities and more.

WEEKEND ONE: Friday, November 23 from 4-9 p.m. | Saturday, November 24 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. | Sunday, November 25 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

WEEKEND TWO: Friday, November 30 from 5-9 p.m. | Saturday, December 1 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. | Sunday, December 2 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

WEEKEND THREE: Friday, December 7 from 5-9 p.m. | Saturday, December 8 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. | Sunday, December 9 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

WEEKEND FOUR: Friday, December 14 from 5-9 p.m. | Saturday, December 15 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. | Sunday, December 16 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Denver Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop, Denver, CO 80202

Cost: Entry tickets are $5. Tickets are good for entry/re-entry for the specific weekend for which they are purchased. Children 12 and under are free.