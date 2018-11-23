× Thanksgiving Leftovers: Turkey Divan

Recipe from All Recipes.

Turkey Divan, 6 servings: 10 minute prep time, 50 minute cook time

2 (10 ounce) packages frozen broccoli spears (we would not use frozen, obviously 😊 )

😊 1/4 cup margarine

6 tablespoons all-purpose flour

salt and ground black pepper to taste

2 cups chicken broth

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

3 tablespoons white wine

3 cups cooked turkey breast, sliced

1/4 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

Place broccoli in a saucepan with 4 cups of water. Bring to a boil; reduce heat, cover, and simmer until tender, 5 to 8 minutes. Drain.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

Melt margarine in a saucepan over medium heat; stir in flour, salt, and pepper and mix well. Pour in chicken broth; cook and stir until sauce thickens and bubbles, about 10 minutes. Add cream and wine; stir until well-combined.

Arrange broccoli on the bottom of a 7×12-inch baking dish. Pour half of the sauce over the broccoli. Top sauce with sliced turkey. Stir Monterey Jack cheese into the remaining sauce in the saucepan. Pour cheese sauce over the turkey.

Bake the turkey divan in the preheated oven until bubbly, about 20 minutes. Broil until the cheese sauce is golden, about 5 minutes.