Suspect shot, killed by Colorado State Patrol in Gunnison County

GUNNISON COUNTY, Colo. — One person was killed after being shot by a Colorado State Patrol trooper in Gunnison County Thursday.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, at 4:12 p.m., a member of the CSP was called to investigate a one-vehicle crash near Colorado State Highway 135 near mile marker 23.

“The suspect was pronounced deceased following the shooting occurring during the incident,” the CBI said in an email to FOX31 and Channel 2.

Authorities did not elaborate on the circumstances of the shooting.

No officers were injured.

The shooting is under investigation.