Structure fire damages Littleton community resource center

LITTLETON, Colo. — A fire damaged a two-floor building in Littleton Friday morning. Just after 6:45 a.m., Littleton Fire said its crews were at the scene alongside personnel from South Metro and West Metro departments.

The fire was on the 6300 block of West Coal Mine Avenue, which is a short distance east of the road’s intersection with South Pierce Street.

Littleton Fire said no injuries have been reported.

The building is home to Shiloh House. According to its website, the organization partners with “Colorado families and human service agencies in a way that promotes family stability, helps families achieve their goals, and ensures continued access to community resources once Shiloh House services have been successfully completed.”

At 7:25 a.m., Littleton Fire said the fire was under control. Its cause remains under investigation.