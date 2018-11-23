× Strong winds may have blown over several semis on I-25 in northern Colorado

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Powerful winds may be responsible for blowing over at least four semis on I-25 near the Wyoming state line Friday afternoon.

The Colorado State Patrol said all of the crashes happened near mile marker 291. Northbound I-25 was closed at exit 281, Owl Canyon, and traffic was being rerouted onto US Highway 287.

A state patrol spokesperson did not know if there were injuries in any of the crashes.

There was another overturned semi on Highway 85 in northern Colorado that did involve injuries.

The spokesperson said crews were concerned that once the trucks were moved into upright position they would just be blown over again.

This is a breaking news story. FOX31 and Channel 2 News will have new information soon.

