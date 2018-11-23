Another foot of snow for some mountain locations, dry and windy across Front Range

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- We'll stay dry Friday across the Front Range with gusty west winds of 14 to 50 mph. The high will be around 55 degrees.

Snow and wind continue in the mountains, with another 1 to 4 inches expected Friday and 6 to 14 inches Saturday for the central and northern mountains. Gusty winds of 30 to 80 mph are expected. Highs will be in the 30s.

On Saturday, skies stay partly cloudy with gusty winds (15 to 50 mph) in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. Then, a surge of rain/snow hits in the afternoon with up to 1 inch of snow accumulation, although some areas will not receive any accumulation. Temperatures will fall from the 40s into the 30s by the afternoon and evening.

Sunday, the storm slowly exits Colorado. It will still be windy in the morning with a few flurries across the Front Range before skies clear and sunshine returns. The mountains will have lingering snow showers before drying out.

Broncos Game: Turning sunny with chilly temperatures in the 30s. Dress warm and go Broncos!

Dry conditions are expected Monday.

