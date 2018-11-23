Heavy mountain snow to snarl travel, Denver’s wind to bring rain and snow chances

DENVER — A storm system will cross the state early this weekend to bring intense wind, heavy mountain snow, chances of rain and snow for the metro areas, and colder temperatures.

Let’s start with wind. Wind gusts topped 60 mph Friday in a number of locations across the state. Wind continues tonight, however, midday through late Saturday will be annoyingly windy and dangerous for travelers.

Some peak wind gusts from today shown here. The strongest have been just over 60 mph.#cowx pic.twitter.com/SuTtNcTpmI — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) November 23, 2018

By Sunday, the wind calms as the storm exits. So, what’s left behind? Well, a lot of snow.

Snow intensity will be ramping up overnight across the mountains and will stay heavy for much of Saturday. Travel will not be easy and that’s why there are so many alerts out on this storm.

Significant travel impacts in the mountains are possible through Sunday morning due to periods of heavy snow and potential avalanches.#cowx pic.twitter.com/fKX0RO3nEA — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) November 23, 2018

As the previously mentioned wind increases Saturday it will be bringing some rain and snow to the metro areas. This will be very hit and miss activity, but possible throughout the day to see bursts of rain and snow. That’s why we see some snowfall accumulation showing up on the Palmer Divide between Denver and Colorado Springs and also areas of the plains.

So, for Saturday Denver will be cooler/chilly especially with the wind. And, we have a 30 percent chance of rain and snow, too.

The system does clear Sunday and that will allow travel to quickly rebound to what it is like under normal weather conditions. The Broncos game will be classic fall football weather for Denver — a chill.

