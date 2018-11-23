Fire damages condo complex in Keystone

KEYSTONE, Colo. — A fire damaged a condominium complex near the entrance to Keystone Ski Resort Friday morning.

According to Summit Fire and EMS, the second-alarm fire is at the Enclave condominiums just off U.S. 6 across from the River Run entrance to the ski area. It was reported at 6 a.m.

“Summit firefighters found the roof fully involved and flames coming out of the eaves. No one was in the unit and adjacent condos were evacuated as a precaution,” Summit Fire said on its Facebook page.

No injuries have been reported.

Summit Fire asked drivers in the area to slow down.