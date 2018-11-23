Black Friday begins in metro Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THORNTON, Colo. -- The anticipation of sitting in line for hours was worth the wait for Colorado shoppers on Thanksgiving Day who were trying to get a head start on the best deals. From Best Buy to the newly minted Denver Premium Outlets in Thornton, people chose to walk off the Thanksgiving carbs and trot out of stores with gifts and goodies for the holidays.

"You've got to come in with a plan, especially on Black Friday," shopper Xavier Kelly said. "You can’t just roll up in there without planning it out."

A lot of shoppers going to targeted locations, scoping out deals online before arriving in person. Others just wanted to go out for the experience.

"Don’t know yet. We’ll see -- it’s a surprise. We’ll see what comes in," said Jason Quintana. "Just going in there, just looking at the madness. That’s it."

Shoppers expressed they will supplement whatever shopping they do in person on Black Friday with other shopping online. Some prefer the experience of being able to walk out of the store with what you want that day.

"I think it’s just, like, a better option instead of waiting for all your products to come in," said Ahmed Harhouf.