Alabama judge, family struck by hit-and-run driver in Denver friends say

DENVER — A judge from Alabama, his wife and daughter were hit in a crosswalk in Denver Thanksgiving night by a hit-and-run driver. That’s according to news reports and a Facebook message from another judge in the 10th Judicial Circuit in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Denver Police Department has not released the names of the victims in this case yet.

Investigators said Friday one of the three people injured in the hit-and-run crash Thursday night died.

DPD said the victim was female. She was one of three adults struck by a vehicle at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Quebec Street Thursday. The other two victims were a male and a female. Police did not provide an update on the other two victims’ conditions.

“We are saddened by the passing of Karen King. Mrs. King was a dedicated employee. She will be most remembered, however, for being dedicated to children and their learning,” said Kathy Murphy, superintendent of Hoover City Schools in Alabama. “She had a kind heart and sweet spirit which will be missed in our school district. We pray for her family, for comfort, and for strength that surpasses understanding.”

“She was a dedicated media specialist who often stayed late to keep our library organized and filled with great literature. She had a passion for finding books that spoke to our diverse student body,” Dil Uswatte, principal of Rocky Ridge Elementary in Hoover, Alabama said. “Recently, I had the pleasure of talking to her about life in general. She intended to retire this year and said, ‘Life is too short. I want to enjoy it while I can and spend time with my precious family.’ It saddens me that she did not get this chance. She was so proud of her children and husband. We will miss her very much at Rocky Ridge. Our prayers and thoughts are with the King family.”

Jefferson County, Alabama Commissioner Jimmie Stephens said, “It is a tragedy. I understand Alan is out of surgery and it went well. He and his brother Tom have been a staple of our court house for many years. I have very few details concerning the accident. I would sincerely hope that all available resources are brought to bear to apprehend the hit and run driver.”

Police said the vehicle that left the scene is a black or dark-colored sedan, possibly a Cadillac. They did not have a license plate number to release. They said the vehicle has damage to its front end and windshield.

Reports from the scene said it was last seen northbound on Quebec from MLK.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Denver police: 720-913-2000.