Warm Thanksgiving across the Front Range; heavy snow for mountains

DENVER -- Happy Thanksgiving! We'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies across the Front Range Thursday with a high of 60.

The mountains can expect a dry morning before snow arrives in the afternoon, with 1 to 6 inches expected into Friday morning. Highs will be in the 30s.

Lingering snow continues on Friday in the mountains. Wind gusts will be between 30 and 70 mph.

Thursday and Friday's storm is the first of two systems that will bring snow to the mountains.

The second storm arrives in the mountains Saturday, with another 6 to 18 inches expected for ski areas. Wind gusts will be between 30 and 80 mph.

Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins will have partly cloudy skies and highs around 60 Friday. It will be breezy to windy, with 15 to 45 mph gusts.

There will be a chance for rain and snow showers on Saturday across the Front Range, but 1 inch of accumulation is the most expected, with some areas receiving less or none. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s. Plan for gusty winds.

Sunday will be drier and sunny as the storm exists. Highs will be in the 30s.

Dry conditions are expected Monday.

