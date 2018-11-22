Vehicle with baby inside stolen in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A vehicle with an infant buckled inside was stolen from a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday night, according to KRDO.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. on Whittier Drive in the eastern part of the city. KRDO said the vehicle’s owner left the vehicle running and briefly went inside a house while the baby was still buckled inside the vehicle.

Police were called and the vehicle was found about 10 minutes later about half a mile away. Police are still looking for the person who stole the vehicle. The suspect is described as a man wearing a black sweatshirt, according to KRDO.

The baby was uninjured.