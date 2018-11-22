Thanksgiving storm brings snow and wind

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Thanksgiving. We are expecting snow in the Colorado mountains for tonight into Friday with the first of two storms heading our way. The snow will be heavy at times especially after midnight. Accumulation in the high country will range from 2"-6" by Friday afternoon. It will be windy and travel will be slick. There are WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES in place through the mountains for slow travel. The snow will take a short break on Friday afternoon.

In Denver we are expecting slightly cooler temperatures on Friday along with some gusty wind. The wind could reach speeds of 20-40 mph at times.

Late Friday night and into Saturday the second storm arrives in the Colorado mountains. WINTER STORM WATCHES are in place into early Sunday morning for strong wind causing blowing & drifting and reduced visibility. Traveling through the mountains could be difficult. New snow between 4"-8" is possible.

We will see some light rain & snow along the Front Range and in Denver with the second storm on Saturday. It will be blustery and cooler. Accumulation in the city looks low with most places not getting anything. However, areas south of downtown and over the northeast plains could see an inch maybe two from a band of late evening snow.

Sunshine returns along with a quiet weather pattern from Sunday through the end of next week. Temperatures will be chilly on Sunday for the Broncos game, so dress warm.

