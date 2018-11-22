× Polis to live in Boulder instead of governor’s mansion

DENVER — Colorado Governor-elect Jared Polis will live with his family in Boulder instead of the governor’s mansion in central Denver.

In an interview with FOX31 and Channel 2 on Nov. 15, political reporter Joe St. George, Polis said he would remain in Boulder and commute to the Colorado State Capitol.

“Most of our governors haven’t and we don’t plan on living there, either,” Polis said. “I think that during legislative session, because it’s convenient, there might be an occasional night I spend there.”

It is common for Colorado governors to live places other than the official residence. Governor John Hickenlooper has lived in both his Park Hill home and the mansion during his term. He is hosting Thanksgiving dinner at the mansion this year.

The governor’s residence at the Boettcher Mansion is located in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. It was built in 1908 and has been available for governors since 1960.

The 30-mile commute between downtown Denver and Boulder varies widely depending on traffic but can easily top one hour during rush hours.