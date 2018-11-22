3 pedestrians hurt in hit-and-run crash in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A vehicle hit and seriously injured three pedestrians near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Quebec Street late Thursday night Denver police said.

Officers said this was a hit-and-run crash that happened just after 8 p.m.

Police said the vehicle that left the scene is a black/blue sedan, possibly a Cadillac. They did not have a license plate number to release. They said the vehicle has front end damage.

Reports from the scene said it was last seen northbound on Quebec from MLK.

The intersection of MLK and Quebec was closed during the investigation.

This is a breaking news story. FOX31 and Channel 2 News will have new information soon.

