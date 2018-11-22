Holiday shoppers can help kids through Santa’s Elves Project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You can find excellent deals on Black Friday, but it is also a great time to help local kids who aren't expecting gifts this year. Many families are struggling, making this a difficult time of year.

Pastor Bryan Sederwall of the Denver Dream Center works with law enforcement and city officials to help those in need. He says he’s on a mission to bring smiles to children and their parents through the Hope For The Holidays Campaign's Santa's Elves Project.

“This is our chance to work with the City and Denver Housing to adopt over 1,500 families, that's over 4,000 kids.”

Sederwall says it can be difficult to imagine the pain many parents feel when they have to explain to their child that they won’t receive a gift. “When they need to put money into food or rent or clothes they don't have the opportunity to just give a toy to their child.”

Holiday shoppers can help by picking up a gift for a child then donating it to the program.

You can select a family or child to help here.

Gifts will be shared with the kids on December 8 at a Christmas party at Coors Field.

Everyone is invited to personally present a gift or have a representative hand them out. Guests will enjoy food, fun and music. Donations may also be made at the Denver Dream Center or through this website.