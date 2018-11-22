Fort Collins police: Multiple people killed in crash

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Multiple people have died in a crash in Fort Collins, police said Thursday afternoon.

According to the Fort Collins Police Department, officers spotted a suspicious vehicle Thursday morning near the intersection of Arctic Fox Drive and Caribou Drive. Officers attempted to contact the driver, but they fled and officers chose not to pursue the vehicle. Shortly after, there was a crash involving multiple vehicles at Harmony Road and Boardwalk Drive.

FCPD said there are “multiple fatalities,” but did not disclose a specific number.

The driver of the suspect vehicle is in custody.

The intersection of Harmony and Boardwalk will be closed for several hours for the investigation.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.