Abandoned RV sales and repair center catches fire in Westminster

Westminster, Colo. — A large commercial building caught fire Thursday afternoon in Westminster.

The fire was burning near West 71st Avenue and Federal Boulevard, according to the Westminster Fire Department.

A spokesperson said the building is an old, unoccupied RV sales and repair center.

There were no injuries.

Crews from at least three agencies were working to extinguish the fire.

This is a breaking news story. FOX31 and Channel 2 News will have new information soon.

