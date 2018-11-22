× Christopher Watts received dozens of letters in jail, documents show

GREELEY, Colo. — Christopher Watts, the Weld County man recently sentenced to life in prison for killing his pregnant wife and two daughters, received many letters while in jail. Some called him a killer, while others were letters of adoration.

According to documents released by the Weld County District Attorney’s Office, Watts received at least 28 letters while in jail. They were sent by people as close as Greeley to as far as Lahaina, Hawaii.

Several letters were sent by journalists hoping to speak with Watts.

One person who wrote is an inmate in the Colorado Department of Corrections who said she was serving a 13-year sentence for a “high profile” financial crime.

“I can tell you right now that the media makes the worst situations into hell. I think that’s why I feel this connection to you… because the coverage & assumptions of you & your case already has me feeling irritated for you,” the letter reads, going on to advise Watts to never speak with any type of media. “They. All. Suck,” she wrote.

One woman from the Denver area said that she was writing Watts because she thought that he needed a friend.

“I’ve been watching your interview and I just became attracted to you and your story (don’t ask me why) lol,” she wrote, later adding, “I know that you don’t know me and I don’t know you but I would really really hope that one day you and I could meet!”

A letter from petroleum company Anadarko notified Watts of his termination.

“The purpose of this letter is to inform you that your employment relationship with Anadarko Petroleum Corporation terminated effective August 15, 2018,” the letter — dated Aug. 16 — reads.

One letter sent from Denver called Watts a monster.

“You will be found guilty and will be sentenced to three (possibly four) consecutive (life) terms in prison,” the letter reads, eventually closing with, “May God have mercy on your pathetic soul — no one else will!”

Some writers offered support and said they were praying for Watts. Some women who wrote included pictures of themselves.

The letters are part of a much larger set of documents which also include texts between Shanann and her friend showing a struggling marriage with Christopher.

Note that the above quotes from letters have not been edited for grammar.

