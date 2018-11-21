Warm Thanksgiving for some, wintry for others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- We have two storm systems we are tracking for Thanksgiving and the upcoming weekend. The first storm will deliver snow to the Colorado mountains starting on Thanksgiving afternoon and ramping up through the night and into early on Friday. That storm could deposit between 2"-6" of fresh snow.

In Denver that first storm will give us more clouds and some wind, but temperatures will stay in the warm upper 50s to 60 degrees for Thanksgiving.

The snow will take a break for late Friday in the mountains while it will remain partly sunny, breezy and mild in the city for shopping on Friday.

The second storm arrives back in the mountains late Friday night and continues with snow on Saturday before ending early on Sunday. This second round will bring even higher additional snow totals to the Colorado mountains pushing the two storms numbers to a foot or more! Great news for holiday skiers! However, traveling in and out of the mountains will be slow and slick.

The second storm brings a drop in temperature to metro Denver on Saturday along with rain & snow showers. I can't rule out some light accumulation south of the city and across the northeast corner of the state. But, overall accumulating snow in the city is looking low at this time. The sun returns for your Sunday, but it will be chilly with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. That will make for a cold Broncos game at Mile High...at least it will be sunny!

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.