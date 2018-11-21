Uncorked Kitchen’s Mashed Potato recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MASHED POTATOES

Serves 8-10

4 pounds Russet potatoes, peeled, cut into 2” pieces

1 tablespoon kosher salt, plus more

1½ cups whole milk

1 cup whole milk

½ cup heavy cream

4 garlic cloves crushed

¾ cup unsalted butter, plus more for serving

Salt and Freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

Place potatoes in a large pot and pour in cold water to cover by 1”. Add salt and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until potatoes are very tender but not saturated or crumbly, 20–25 minutes.

Drain potatoes in a colander and then return potatoes to pot and set over low heat. Gently stir to dry out the potatoes from excess water, 2-3 min.

Meanwhile, heat milk, cream, garlic, and ¾ cup butter in a small saucepan over medium heat until butter is melted. Remove from heat.

Mash the hot potatoes with a potato masher or pass through a ricer into a large bowl or other serving vessel.

Remove garlic from warm milk mixture; and discard. Gradually add milk mixture to potatoes, stirring vigorously with a wooden spoon until combined and smooth; season with salt and pepper. Serve mashed potatoes with a few pats of butter on top.