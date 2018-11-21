Thanksgiving snow in mountains great news for resorts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mountain towns were bracing for huge crowds this Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

While Thanksgiving is not the official opening of ski season, many places are expected to be packed and so are restaurants and hotels.

The cold slopes are a hot spot during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Even moreso now – with big snow – in the forecast.

Dawn Brown of Aurora glad – she and her family came early.

"Absolutely gorgeous. The conditions were just right. Gotta' be honest I’m still learning how to ski so this was just perfect for me today. Not too crowded absolutely wonderful.”

Loveland Ski Area reporting packed powder Wednesday.

Several resorts expecting more this weekend.

Loveland Ski Area Marketing Director John Sellers said, “We could see a foot or a foot and a half of snow through Saturday night.”

Snows bring big money to mountain towns.

Even those that don’t have ski resorts like – Idaho Springs.

Over at Beaujo’s – hungry skiers – come looking for Colorado style pizza.

Alli Bair, Beaujos Pizza assistant manager said, “We definitely anticipate it. We look forward to it. We are getting out of our slower season and into our busy season.”

Over the next several days, Beaujo’s is expecting to double its sales.

Deep dish and deep snow … get credit for bringing an early Christmas gift this holiday weekend.