Shanann Watts’ texts reveal crumbling marriage

GREELEY, Colo. — Some of the most revealing documents released by the Weld County District Attorney’s Office in the Chris Watts murder case are text messages investigators discovered between Shannon Watts and a close friend of hers FOX31 has chosen not to identify.

The heartbreaking messages hint at a crumbling marriage and a wife who can’t figure out why her husband seems to suddenly want a divorce.

On the morning of August 7, just six days before was she was murdered, Shanann Watts texts her close friend, “Chris told me last night he’s scared to death about this third baby. And he’s happy with just Bella and Celeste and doesn’t want another baby.”

The friend responds, “He’s just scared. Everything will be fun once the baby comes out.”

But Shanann isn’t so sure, texting “He has changed. I don’t know who he is.”

Her friend responds, “What do you mean?”

Shanann texts, “He hasn’t touched me all week, kissed me, talked to me except for when I’m trying to figure out what is wrong.”

Shanann doesn’t yet know she’s pregnant with a boy (to be named Nico) when she messages the friend, “I’m supposed to go tomorrow for 4D ultrasound and gender. Gender reveal next Sat.”

“I just want to cry.”

“We’ve never had a problem in our relationship like this. No joke. NEVER. THIS IS TOTAL LEFT FIELD.”

Shanann’s friend tries to comfort her texting, “Aww honey, it will be okay … just give him time. He’s adjusting to the idea of the baby. He’s scared. He shouldn’t be doing this to you, but he’s a good guy, he will fix it.”

Shanann messages back, “What if he really doesn’t love me anymore?!”

Her friend writes, “Not possible honey. He LOVES YOU!”

Shanann replies, “Tomorrow is 8 years we started dating.”

Then she adds, “He said we are not compatible anymore! He refused to hug me after he said he will try to “work” it out! Said he thought another baby would fix his feelings. Said, he refused couples counseling.”

Shanann’s friend texted back, “Go through his phone, make sure there isn’t some other b**ch I have to kill.”

When the friend asks Shanann why he won’t go to counseling, she replies, “He said he’s not sitting on no damn couch saying what he just said to me to no stranger.”

Later Shanann would text, “This baby in my belly deserves his full love.”

Finally Shanann messages, “Only thing I can think of even though I don’t think he has it in him is another girl.”

It turns out there was another woman, something Shanann Watts seemed to wonder about in her texts but then dismissed.

Her messages to the friend make it clear she was desperate to save her marriage, to connect with Chris in any way possible.

We now know Chris wasn’t interested but instead of divorce, he chose murder.

