× Ohio school district equips buses with cameras to catch people who don’t stop

MARION, Ohio — A school district in Ohio has installed cameras on their school buses to catch drivers who don’t stop for the bus.

Elgin Local Schools, north of Columbus, have equipped each bus with a camera worth over $500 in an effort to prevent its students from getting injured, WCMH reports.

“I want the community to know… We’re watching you. We want you to stop,” said school district transpiration director Shannon Downing told WCMH.

So far this year, the district has caught 29 violators – which is up significantly from last school year.

The cameras make it easier for the district to report violations because before bus drivers had to know the time, date, location and description info for the driver and their vehicle in order to report a violation.

Now anytime someone drives through the stop signal, it’s recorded and images of the license plate along with a report from the bus driver are sent to authorities who can issue a ticket.

Bus stop crashes have become all too common in recent weeks, including an Indiana bus stop crash that killed three siblings and injured another child.