Nearly 2,000 pages of documents related to investigation of Watts murders released

DENVER — The Weld County District Attorney’s office released nearly 2,000 pages of documents Wednesday evening related to the murders of Shanann Watts and her two daughters.

Christopher Watts was just sentenced to multiple life terms in prison for killing his wife, two girls Celeste and Bella, and unborn son Nico.

FOX31 is going through the documents. Here is what we’ve learned so far.

Information from documents

When police first checked the residence, an investigator said, “Christopher did come up to me holding Shanann’s wedding ring and stated he found it on the night stand.”

While Christopher was first telling officers where he was when Shannan went missing one said, “Shannan’s mother called during this time and was adamant that Christopher had done something and that I needed to check the GPS on his truck.”

Police checked Shanann’s phone, which had alerts about the garage door opening at 12:42 in the morning.

A neighbor’s security camera “caught Chris backing his truck up into the driveway at 0527 hours and then leaving.

A friend of Shanann’s later told investigators Christopher had been extremely nervous.

Another friend said he had heard Christopher yelling loudly at Shanann numerous times.

