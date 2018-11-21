Man victimized by Broncos ticket scam even though it’s all e-tickets now

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A Niwot resident found some tickets to the Broncos-Steelers game Sunday on Craigslist and spent $500 on them only to find he was the victim of a scam.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers wanted to know how this could have happened in light of the Broncos new mobile ticketing that started this year.

Joe Snook wanted to go to the game in Denver, “I’m actually a Steelers fan.”

We won’t hold that against him. He went on Craigslist to buy four tickets, “The prices are a little bit cheaper than if you go on StubHub, less fees, just trying to find a deal."

He found that deal, a listing for four lower-level tickets, “It’s a great deal, probably too good to be true."

The cost was $500. “It sounded reasonable. They were willing to send the two first, before I paid anything. They showed a little faith in me and I showed a little faith in them."

Here’s how the deal went down. The seller, listed as Lindsey Wilkerson, sent Snook two of the four tickets to his Ticketmaster account. Snook then paid the $500. Then the seller disappeared, as did the two tickets already sent and received by Snook. "I’m freaking out because now I don’t think I have any tickets. I thought I at least had two.”

We called the ticket seller Lindsey Wilkerson, but only got voicemail.

The Problem Solvers called the Denver Broncos organization, and they said with the new mobile only ticketing process, it should all but eliminate online scammers as e-tickets cannot be manipulated very easily. ”I don’t know, it sounds like some hacker stuff to me," Snook said.

If you are looking for tickets, a little heads up. If the price of the tickets are too good to be true, they probably are. Avoid the Zelle payment app, it’s not as secured as other money senders. If the seller will not meet you in person for the transaction, then it’s fourth down and time to punt.