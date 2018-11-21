× Holiday shows and specials on FOX31 and Channel 2

DENVER — Throughout the holiday season, FOX31 and Channel 2 will be airing both local and national shows and specials. We’ve compiled them all here on one page so you can plan ahead.

Listings in bold are special produced by FOX31 and Channel 2.

Check the full programming schedule.

FOX31 KDVR

November 22

4:30am Good Grief: The Kids of Camp Erin Denver

7pm – 9pm Master Chef Junior: Celebrity Showdown

November 23

1:30am Serving Those Who Serve: Pueblo

November 26

7pm – 8pm The Resident (Fall Finale)

8pm -9pm 9-1-1 (Fall Finale)

December 4

7pm – 8pm The Gifted (Fall Finale)

8pm – 9pm Lethal Weapon (Fall Finale)

December 5

7pm – 8pm Empire (Fall Finale)

8pm – 9pm Star (Fall Finale)

December 15

6pm – 9:30pm NFL Network Game (Cleveland @ Denver)

6pm – 8pm (UFC Fight on FOX – now on Antenna TV, 31.2)

December 16

6pm – 9pm 2018 Miss Universe

December 20

7pm – 9pm A Christmas Story Live! (encore)

December 23

7pm – 7:30pm Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas

December 24

10:30am Newcomer’s Guide to Colorado’s Craziest Hotels

5:30pm Colorado’s Wine Country

December 25

4:30am Lights and Choirs

10:30am New 2 Colorado Winter Special

5:30pm Serving Those Who Serve: Heroes of the Month

December 26

10:30am Serving Those Who Serve: Pueblo

December 27

10:30am Thirsty: Colorado’s Water Crisis

December 28

10:30am Colorado’s Wine Country

December 31

10:30am Jump Cut

10:45am Pinpoint Weather Alert Days special

January 1

10:30am New 2 Colorado Winter Special

5:30pm Thirsty: Colorado’s Water Crisis

Channel 2 KWGN

November 22

4:30am Thirsty: Colorado’s Water Crisis

7:30pm New 2 Colorado Winter Special

November 24

9pm – 10pm Grandma Got Runover by a Reindeer

December 14

8pm – 10pm The 87th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade

December 16

8pm – 10pm iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2018

December 18

8pm – 9pm Greatest Holiday Commercial Countdown 2018

9pm – 10pm Greatest Holiday Video Countdown

December 19

8pm – 9pm Grandmas Got Runover by a Reindeer

December 20

8pm – 10pm The 4th Annual Howie Mandel Stand-up

December 23

8pm – 9pm Masters of Illusions: Christmas Magic (R)

December 24

7:30pm Colorado with Kevin Torres

December 25

4:30am Newcomer’s Guide to Colorado’s Craziest Hotels

7:30am Lights and Choirs

8am – 10am Yule Log

7:30pm Jump Cut

8pm – 10pm iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2018(R)

December 28

9pm – 10pm Popstar’s Best of 2018

December 31

7:30pm Newcomer’s Guide to Colorado’s Craziest Hotels

January 1