Holiday shows and specials on FOX31 and Channel 2
DENVER — Throughout the holiday season, FOX31 and Channel 2 will be airing both local and national shows and specials. We’ve compiled them all here on one page so you can plan ahead.
Listings in bold are special produced by FOX31 and Channel 2.
Check the full programming schedule.
FOX31 KDVR
November 22
- 4:30am Good Grief: The Kids of Camp Erin Denver
- 7pm – 9pm Master Chef Junior: Celebrity Showdown
November 23
- 1:30am Serving Those Who Serve: Pueblo
November 26
- 7pm – 8pm The Resident (Fall Finale)
- 8pm -9pm 9-1-1 (Fall Finale)
December 4
- 7pm – 8pm The Gifted (Fall Finale)
- 8pm – 9pm Lethal Weapon (Fall Finale)
December 5
- 7pm – 8pm Empire (Fall Finale)
- 8pm – 9pm Star (Fall Finale)
December 15
- 6pm – 9:30pm NFL Network Game (Cleveland @ Denver)
- 6pm – 8pm (UFC Fight on FOX – now on Antenna TV, 31.2)
December 16
- 6pm – 9pm 2018 Miss Universe
December 20
- 7pm – 9pm A Christmas Story Live! (encore)
December 23
- 7pm – 7:30pm Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas
December 24
- 10:30am Newcomer’s Guide to Colorado’s Craziest Hotels
- 5:30pm Colorado’s Wine Country
December 25
- 4:30am Lights and Choirs
- 10:30am New 2 Colorado Winter Special
- 5:30pm Serving Those Who Serve: Heroes of the Month
December 26
- 10:30am Serving Those Who Serve: Pueblo
December 27
- 10:30am Thirsty: Colorado’s Water Crisis
December 28
- 10:30am Colorado’s Wine Country
December 31
- 10:30am Jump Cut
- 10:45am Pinpoint Weather Alert Days special
January 1
- 10:30am New 2 Colorado Winter Special
- 5:30pm Thirsty: Colorado’s Water Crisis
Channel 2 KWGN
November 22
- 4:30am Thirsty: Colorado’s Water Crisis
- 7:30pm New 2 Colorado Winter Special
November 24
- 9pm – 10pm Grandma Got Runover by a Reindeer
December 14
- 8pm – 10pm The 87th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade
December 16
- 8pm – 10pm iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2018
December 18
- 8pm – 9pm Greatest Holiday Commercial Countdown 2018
- 9pm – 10pm Greatest Holiday Video Countdown
December 19
- 8pm – 9pm Grandmas Got Runover by a Reindeer
December 20
- 8pm – 10pm The 4th Annual Howie Mandel Stand-up
December 23
- 8pm – 9pm Masters of Illusions: Christmas Magic (R)
December 24
- 7:30pm Colorado with Kevin Torres
December 25
- 4:30am Newcomer’s Guide to Colorado’s Craziest Hotels
- 7:30am Lights and Choirs
- 8am – 10am Yule Log
- 7:30pm Jump Cut
- 8pm – 10pm iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2018(R)
December 28
- 9pm – 10pm Popstar’s Best of 2018
December 31
- 7:30pm Newcomer’s Guide to Colorado’s Craziest Hotels
January 1
- 7:30pm Colorado’s Wine Country
