Some things get better with age, and our pets are no exception! While their faces may be a little gray, their hearts are pure gold! Joan Thielen stopped by from the Dumb Friends League, to tell us more about the many benefits to adopting a more mature companion! For more information about this adorable dog named Profit, volunteering, or all the great programs they offer, just visit DDFL.org or call the Dumb Friends League at 303-751-5772. Also, remember to follow them on facebook, Instagram, and twitter and take part in all the pairing fun!