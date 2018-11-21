Department of Transportation encourages passengers to know their rights ahead of holiday travel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Department of Transportation encouraged passengers to read over a comprehensive list of travel scenarios and passengers' rights in those situations ahead of traveling for the holidays.

A record number of passengers are expected to fly over Thanksgiving. Airlines for America estimates 30 million people will fly over Thanksgiving. Rebecca Spicer with Airlines for America said low air fares and airlines adding seats have contributed to this year's record-setting number.

"It is good because it means more people are able to travel at more affordable rates at lower fares. It’s worth saying people headed to the Denver Airport need to allow for extra time," said Spicer.

The Department of Transportation offered this insight on Aviation Consumer Protection ahead of Thanksgiving. The list includes what to do if a bag is lost, if a passenger is involuntarily bumped off a flight, etc.

Consumers can even file a complaint against an airline.

Passengers can visit FlyDenver.com for security wait times and available parking.

Spicer also recommends passengers download their airlines' apps and allow extra time for long lines at the airport.