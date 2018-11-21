Denver police officer’s 6-year-old daughter killed in crash in eastern Colorado

DENVER – The Denver community is coming together to help a Denver police officer and his family through a tragic situation. Officer Jared Purdy and his 6-year-old daughter Reagan were involved in a crash on Saturday evening near Limon. Officer Purdy was seriously injured. Reagan did not survive.

Jared and his daughter were driving home on I-70 near Limon after their father-daughter day, when an elderly driver was traveling the wrong way and struck them broad-side killing Reagan instantly. Reagan was 6 years old. They also had their family dog, Elbe, with them, who also did not survive the accident.

Jared, sustained minor injuries and is recovering well. He has been a member of the Denver Police Department for 12 years and is currently a detective.

Friends of the family describe Reagan as a very smart girl. She was in the 1st grade and already reading chapter books. Her favorite hobbies were reading, writing, board games, horseback riding, family time, playing with her younger sister, and being outdoors.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe account to help the family cover funeral costs and medical expenses.

The Colorado State Patrol says this happened at mile marker 358 in Elbert County just before 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigators say the driver of another vehicle was driving on the wrong side of the road. They say Purdy tried to avoid the crash, “but despite his best efforts, the other vehicle crashed into the right side of his truck.”

The driver of the other vehicle is identified as 68-year-old Gary Williams of Parker.

Williams was arrested and is facing charges of vehicular homicide, child abuse resulting in death, vehicular assault, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and driving on the wrong side of the highway. CSP says it does not appear drugs or alcohol were a factor.