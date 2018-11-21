× Deadly LoDo shooting was between 2 gangs, justice department says

DENVER — A member of a Denver gang appeared in federal court Wednesday to be advised of firearm charges against him related to a shooting Monday in lower downtown that killed one and injured four others.

Dashae Armstrong, 23, faces one count of being a felon in possession of ammunition. He could face up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

“On November 19, 2018, at approximately 4:04 p.m., Denver Police officers responded to 1200 21st Street, Denver, in response to a shooting. Multiple people called 911 saying that several people had been shot. When Denver Police arrived on scene they discovered five victims suffering from gunshot wounds, including one who was deceased,” a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Witnesses said two men were shooting at each other. The justice department says one of the men was Armstrong. Denver firefighters found him in front of the Marquis Theater with a gunshot wound to his leg.

He was taken to a hospital where he was treated and detained.

“During the investigation detectives at the shooting scene observed two distinct groups of spent shell casings. One group was 9mm, which matches the gun Armstrong was alleged to be shooting. He is a Tre Deuce Crip gang member. The other shooter was reportedly a Tre Tre Crip gang member,” the statement said.

The other suspect, 24-year-old Josh Hayward, is in Denver police custody under investigation for first degree murder.

Dashae Armstrong has a criminal record going back to 2007.

“Today my office filed charges as a part of the law enforcement and prosecutorial response to this violent crime,” said U.S. Attorney Jason R. Dunn. “We work together with our state and local partners and will step in when state prosecution is not feasible or possible.”