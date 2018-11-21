Brandon McManus launches clothing line with Boulder-based company

BOULDER, Colo. – Broncos kicker Brandon McManus is teaming up with a Colorado-based clothing company to launch his own clothing line.

The clothing line will benefit anti-bullying initiatives in Colorado. All profits from the line will benefit them.

The McManus Collection from Boulder-based Shinesty features things like an orange and blue blazer, dress pants and even women’s swimwear that has his face all over it.

Yep, that’s a thing.

“I’ve always had a keen eye for fashion but as a professional athlete, my options for conveying that are limited,” McManus said in a statement. “Working with Shinesty has allowed me to free my creativity from the confines of spandex, shoulder pads, and cleats.”

Prices for the collection range from $20 to $140. You can find the entire collection here.

The news of McManus’ clothing line comes days after he made a game-winning field goal against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.