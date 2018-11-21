Aurora police dispatchers rescue lost dog, use social media to reunite her with her family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. – 911 dispatchers get all kinds of calls for help, and it’s not just for people. Aurora dispatchers recently got a call of a dog on the loose.

Joey, an Aurora police dispatcher was working her normal overnight shift when the call came in. She said, “The employees at Panera called in and said there was a dog outside their store trying to get in. I think they were overwhelmed and scared because she`s a big girl.”

There wasn`t an officer available to respond. Joey said, “The closer I got to my break, we still didn`t have anyone available. I asked my supervisor if I could go get her. He was like what? I said can I go get her?”

So Joey drove down the street and spotted the dog. She said, “When I pulled into the parking lot, she came barreling towards my car. She was not hard to get in the car at all, she was trying to get in while I was trying to get out.”

Joey took the dog back to the dispatch center. Where she was an instant hit. The other dispatchers took turns playing with the dog. They called animal care, which scanned her, but did not find a microchip. So Joey posted pictures on Facebook to spread the word.

Angelique, another dispatcher, was at home when she saw the Facebook post and knew exactly what to do next. Angelique said, “I went on Nextdoor, typed in Great Dane, saw that she was missing her dog.”

That led to one happy reunion for Katniss and her family. They are so thankful these dispatchers went out of their way to make sure their big puppy was safely returned to them. Ariel Lofland, Katniss’ owner said, “Public service and social networking at its best and the power of the two combined brought an end to a story we would`ve been heartbroken without her.”

These dispatchers say they love animals and Katniss is welcome back anytime.

Katniss did have a microchip implanted a few years ago, but for some reason, the scanner did not find it. Her owners say they are having that looked at right away. Police want to remind the public that social media can be great, but if you have an emergency or a crime to report, it is best to pick up the phone and give them a call.