Abnormally warm today and on Thanksgiving; Heavy snow in the Mountain forecast

DENVER — We’ll see lots of sunshine across Colorado on Wednesday and warmer than normal temps. Highs reach 60 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. The mountains reach the 30s and 40s.

There are two storm systems lined up.

The first storm system is minor and hits the mountains of Colorado on Thanksgiving afternoon. The second storm system is major and arrives early Saturday.

Thanksgiving Forecast: Dry with increasing clouds across the Front Range, highs near 60.

Black Friday Forecast: Dry with partly cloudy skies across the Front Range, highs in the 50s. Breezy in the afternoon.

Wind gusts increase on Friday and definitely Saturday approaching 100 mph above treeline.

Snow amounts on Thursday-Friday 1-8 inches in the Mountains. 6-14 inches on Saturday.

We could see 1 inch of snow across the Front Range on Saturday.

Turning drier with sunshine on Sunday.

