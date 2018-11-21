× A mile-long drive-through Christmas light display is coming to Water World

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. — A mile-long Christmas light display will open Friday at Water World in Federal Heights.

The display is called Christmas in Color and allows vehicles to drive through a display with more than 1.5 million LED lights while listening to Christmas music that is synchronized with the display.

“You’ll drive by giant candy canes, snowmen, arched pathways and more,” the Christmas in Color website says. “It’s like being immersed in another world.”

The display will be open nightly through Dec. 31.

Tickets are $25 per vehicle Monday through Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Prices increase to $30 on Friday and Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and in the five days before Christmas.

The price remains the same no matter how many people are inside the vehicle.

There’s also a “happy hour” deal that will allow you to see the show twice within the same day Tuesday-Thursday if you book within the first hour of the evening.