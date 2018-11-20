× Winter Wonderlights

Loveland’s Winter Wonderlights is a walkable lighting attraction situated in the award-winning Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra. The light display and musical light shows run through January 1, from 5 – 9 p.m. daily. Weekend performances and activities run 5-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 15. Over 60,000 lights are used throughout the sculpture park which has been transformed for this joyful time of year. Each night, visitors will revel in holiday string lights, twinkling bulbs, LED mappable snowflakes, illuminated African stone sculptures, an LED mappable Christmas Tree and 30-minute music and light shows each evening starting at 5:30 p.m. 200 giveaways items will be given away each night Friday and Saturday night through Dec. 15 and prize giveaways for gift certificates, tickets and more will be given out each night to those in attendance. A complete listing of weekend event performances and all other information is available at WinterWonderlightsLoveland.com