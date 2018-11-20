Warm Wednesday ahead with mountain snow on Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

High pressure is in control in Colorado right now bringing sunny skies, dry weather, and calm conditions. Mild and dry weather will continue on Wednesday across the state.

Denver will reach a high temperature of 60 degrees on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. Colorado's mountains will also be dry on Wednesday but will see a pattern change on Thanksgiving Day.

Denver and the Front Range will reach the upper 50s on Thankgiving Day with partly cloudy skies, a light breeze, and a 10 percent chance for an isolated rain shower. The mountains will begin to see snow showers Thursday afternoon and will see snowfall on and off through the weekend. Totals could reach over 12 inches in some spots by Sunday.

Some mountain snowfall has potential to spill over onto the Front Range Saturday and Sunday. This storm system is still too far out to know exact timing and totals for Denver and Eastern Colorado but it could potentially slow down your post-holiday travel. The Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated as it gets closer.

