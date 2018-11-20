Warm and dry across the Front Range; Snow in the mountain forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There will be lots of sunshine across Colorado on Tuesday with highs around 56 in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

Sunny skies in the mountains today, highs in the 30s and 40s.

There are two storm systems on the horizon. Both will primarily impact the mountains.

The first is minor on Thanksgiving afternoon into Friday and the second is a major on Saturday.

Snow hits the mountains by Thanksgiving afternoon with 1-6 inches of accumulation possible. Light snow lingers on Friday.

Denver and the Front Range stay dry on Thanksgiving and Black Friday with a downsloping wind. Temps stay in the 50s to near 60.

Heavier snow hits the mountains on Saturday, 6-14 inches of accumulation. Snow ends early Sunday morning.

A little bit of that snow may hit the Front Range between Saturday and Sunday morning, 1-3 inches possible but confidence is low. Skies turn sunny on Sunday.

Dry on Monday.

