Volunteers to repaint American Hero mural targeted by anti-government graffiti

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. – A mural in Castle Rock dedicated to American heroes has become the target of negative, politically-charged vandalism.

The “American Hero” mural is below Meadows Parkway between Highway 85 and the E Plum Creek trailhead. It features a large American flag and several silhouettes of men and women in uniform, including a soldier, police officer, fire fighter and even a forest ranger.

“The American hero mural was part of Art Around the Rock initiative that we did about 5 years ago,” Castle Rock Police Department spokesman Joe Cybert told FOX31.

It is one of 13 murals that were created in hopes that the art would help keep graffiti out of Castle Rock. In May 2017, the American Hero mural had to be revitalized due to fading.

“It’s just great respect for all the men and women and servicemen,” Kjell Wygant, who rides his bicycle past the mural each day told FOX31.

On Friday, Castle Rock PD was notified that someone had damaged the mural.

“Someone had spray painted over the American flag, several of the American hero silhouettes were graffitied,” Cybert said.

It is politically charged graffiti and very negative toward soldiers. Yellow and black spray paint was used to paint large x’s over the silhouettes, several anarchy symbols, anti-government messages and a threat toward President Trump.

“I think to say it’s unfortunate would be an understatement. Men and women serve this country, this community. To have somebody that comes up and basically desecrates that and takes away some of the significance of the service that those individuals have provided to this country, that’s a pretty significant loss and statement in our community,” Cybert said.

Monday, Castle Rock PD posted about the vandalism on Facebook in hopes of catching whoever did it. Instead, the community rallied.

“Instantly we were getting responses on our post saying, how can we help? We want to be a part of this,” Cybert said.

In response, a volunteer effort has been organized to repaint the mural and rid it of the graffiti. Dozens are expected to turn out Wednesday at noon to help. The paint has been donated. Volunteers are asked to bring a paintbrush or roller.

“For so many people to get together and repaint it will be awesome,” Wygant said.